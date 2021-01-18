Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court for sentencing, after prosecutors requested a nine-year prison term during a retrial of his bribery charges. Photo: AP
South Korea
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to 30 months in prison in bribery case
- The Samsung Electronics vice-chairman, also known as Jay Y. Lee, was convicted of bribing an associate of former president Park Geun-hye
- Lee, who already served a year in a South Korean prison before being released on appeal, will be sidelined from making major business decisions
Topic | South Korea
Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court for sentencing, after prosecutors requested a nine-year prison term during a retrial of his bribery charges. Photo: AP