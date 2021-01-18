Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court for sentencing, after prosecutors requested a nine-year prison term during a retrial of his bribery charges. Photo: AP Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court for sentencing, after prosecutors requested a nine-year prison term during a retrial of his bribery charges. Photo: AP
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to 30 months in prison in bribery case

  • The Samsung Electronics vice-chairman, also known as Jay Y. Lee, was convicted of bribing an associate of former president Park Geun-hye
  • Lee, who already served a year in a South Korean prison before being released on appeal, will be sidelined from making major business decisions

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:46pm, 18 Jan, 2021

