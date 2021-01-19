Police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in 2019 in which an elderly driver smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Photo: Kyodo Police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in 2019 in which an elderly driver smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in 2019 in which an elderly driver smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Photo: Kyodo

Japan

Asia /  East Asia

How Japan’s carmakers are redesigning vehicles for elderly drivers

  • A fatal 2019 Tokyo accident caused by an 87-year-old highlighted the issue of ageing drivers on Japanese roads, with many returning their licences
  • Toyota, Subaru and Nissan are all using smart technology and even AI to make cars more user-friendly and safer

Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:21am, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in 2019 in which an elderly driver smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Photo: Kyodo Police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in 2019 in which an elderly driver smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in 2019 in which an elderly driver smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE