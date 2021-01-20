A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus pandemic reveals Japan’s hidden poverty, with women hit especially hard

  • Despite being the world’s third-largest economy with only 3 per cent unemployment, Covid-19 is taking its toll on Japan’s most vulnerable
  • One in six people live in ‘relative poverty’ but stigma prevents many from seeking help, while there have been warnings of a suicide spike

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:30am, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE