A man who identified himself as Yuichiro holds a bag of food distributed by a non-profit organisation in Tokyo, as Japan’s most vulnerable feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic reveals Japan’s hidden poverty, with women hit especially hard
- Despite being the world’s third-largest economy with only 3 per cent unemployment, Covid-19 is taking its toll on Japan’s most vulnerable
- One in six people live in ‘relative poverty’ but stigma prevents many from seeking help, while there have been warnings of a suicide spike
