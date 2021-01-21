Shipping containers are seen next to gantry cranes at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. China’s recent growth has given key support to markets hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan, South Korea exports boosted by China demand
- Strong demand from China, which has roared back to pre-coronavirus growth rates, has given key support to global trade and export-reliant economies
- Japan’s exports rose 2 per cent in December, while South Korea’s exports to China in the first 20 days of January were up 19 per cent
Topic | Japan
Shipping containers are seen next to gantry cranes at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. China’s recent growth has given key support to markets hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg