Medical workers pass by their colleagues in a booth as they wait for people to come for tests at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, as new cases reached a two-month low. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan to toughen restrictions; India expands vaccine exports
- Tough new laws include punishment for those who test positive but refuse hospitalisation, while the elderly will receive Pfizer vaccines from next month
- Elsewhere, South Korea’s cases have slowed to a two-month low and India has cleared commercial exports of its Covid-19 vaccines
