Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan to toughen restrictions; India expands vaccine exports

  • Tough new laws include punishment for those who test positive but refuse hospitalisation, while the elderly will receive Pfizer vaccines from next month
  • Elsewhere, South Korea’s cases have slowed to a two-month low and India has cleared commercial exports of its Covid-19 vaccines

Agencies

Updated: 1:33pm, 22 Jan, 2021

