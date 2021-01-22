A volunteer responds an incoming call at the Tokyo Befrienders call centre, a Tokyo suicide hotline. Photo: Reuters A volunteer responds an incoming call at the Tokyo Befrienders call centre, a Tokyo suicide hotline. Photo: Reuters
Suicides in Japan up for first time in 11 years, as coronavirus stress hits women harder

  • Japan reported 20,919 people died by suicide in 2020, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year, with 14 per cent more suicides recorded among women
  • The country had worked to reduce its suicide rate, but the Covid-19 pandemic increased factors like economic hardship, stress, abuse and extra burdens

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:05pm, 22 Jan, 2021

