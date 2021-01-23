A comfort woman statue is placed on a chair of a bus to mark the 5th International Memorial Day for Comfort Women in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea orders Japan to pay damages to group of former ‘comfort women’ over treatment in military brothels
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has criticised the comfort women ruling as ‘totally unacceptable’
- Some Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers have requested Tokyo consider countermeasures against the ruling
Topic | South Korea
