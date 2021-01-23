Policemen hold signs asking people to stay home amid rising coronavirus cases in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AFP Policemen hold signs asking people to stay home amid rising coronavirus cases in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan death toll tops 5,000; Malaysia cases hit new daily high

  • The pace of deaths has accelerated recently, forcing Japanese PM Suga to declare a state of emergency in 11 prefectures
  • Malaysia recorded a new high of 4,275 daily infections on Saturday

Agencies

Updated: 7:15pm, 23 Jan, 2021

