Kim Jong-Cheol, then-chairman of South Korea's left-wing Justice Party, pictured speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul earlier this month. Photo: Yonhap/AFP Kim Jong-Cheol, then-chairman of South Korea's left-wing Justice Party, pictured speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul earlier this month. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
South Korean pro-equality party chief sacked for sexual harassment

  • Kim Jong-cheol was stripped of his position as chairman of the Justice Party, which is the third-largest in the South Korean parliament
  • He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Seoul

Updated: 4:14pm, 25 Jan, 2021

