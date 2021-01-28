Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden
Asia /  East Asia

Yoshihide Suga and Joe Biden to strengthen US-Japan alliance, with eye on China

  • The Japanese PM is looking to visit the United States as soon as possible, he told reporters after a call with the US president
  • The two sides also reconfirmed that the US-Japan security treaty applied to a group of Japan-controlled East China Sea islets that Beijing claims

Topic |   Joe Biden
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:10am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE