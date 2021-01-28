Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Kyodo
‘Think about grandma’: Japan’s out-of-touch leaders fail to engage young people in coronavirus response
- Government officials and health experts have been exasperated at their inability to communicate with younger people
- Yet nowhere are the stakes higher than in Japan, where nearly one-third are over the age of 65, and the virus response depends on voluntary cooperation
Topic | Japan
