Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. A US judge has cleared the way for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan for smuggling him out of the country while he was awaiting trial. Photo: AP Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. A US judge has cleared the way for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan for smuggling him out of the country while he was awaiting trial. Photo: AP
US men who helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan lose appeal against extradition

  • A judge ruled Michael Taylor and his son Peter can be extradited to Japan for their role in helping the former Nissan boss flee prosecution in Tokyo
  • Their lawyers had compared Japan’s criminal justice system to ‘that of an authoritarian regime’, and plan to appeal to a federal court

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:51am, 29 Jan, 2021

