The golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in the Japanese city of Kyoto – seen here before its recent restoration – has been given a thorough polishing up during the coronavirus pandemic.
Polished and gilded: Kyoto’s golden temple of Kinkaku-ji gets a makeover
- Preservationists had decided that construction and maintenance work would have been less of a disappointment to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic
- The Buddhist temple is a Unesco World Heritage Site and a stunning one, when its golden reflection is seen on its adjacent pond
