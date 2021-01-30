The golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in the Japanese city of Kyoto – seen here before its recent restoration – has been given a thorough polishing up during the coronavirus pandemic. The golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in the Japanese city of Kyoto – seen here before its recent restoration – has been given a thorough polishing up during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism
Asia /  East Asia

Polished and gilded: Kyoto’s golden temple of Kinkaku-ji gets a makeover

  • Preservationists had decided that construction and maintenance work would have been less of a disappointment to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic
  • The Buddhist temple is a Unesco World Heritage Site and a stunning one, when its golden reflection is seen on its adjacent pond

Topic |   Tourism
ReutersDPA
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 5:56am, 30 Jan, 2021

