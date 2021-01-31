Cosplayers pose for photographs during a game show. Some Japanese cosplayers have called for a framework to obtain copyright holders’ permission for costumes. Photo: AFP
Japan looks to clarify cosplay rules to prevent copyright violations
- While wearing a character costume does not infringe copyright in Japan, a violation could occur if an individual is paid to do so
- Some cosplayers have pointed to the need for a framework to enable them to contact copyright holders to secure permission
