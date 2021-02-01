South Korean army soldiers patrol a fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea. File photo: AP
North Korean diplomat who defected to South worries about family back home
- Ryu Hyun-woo and his family reached the South in September 2019 but their arrival was kept secret until last week
- Some 30,000 North Koreans have fled repression and poverty to settle in the South, almost all of them first secretly crossing the porous border with China
Topic | North Korea
