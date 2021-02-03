The seized South Korean-flagged tanker Hankuk Chemi is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats in the Persian Gulf last month. Photo: Tasnim News Agency via AP
Asian crew of seized South Korean tanker to be released by Iran in ‘humanitarian move’
- The crew of the Hankuk Chemi, from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, were detained on January 4 by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards
- Tehran has denied that the tanker’s seizure is connected the billions of dollar of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea because of US sanctions
Topic | South Korea
The seized South Korean-flagged tanker Hankuk Chemi is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats in the Persian Gulf last month. Photo: Tasnim News Agency via AP