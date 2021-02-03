Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi attend a video conference with their British counterparts on February 3 2021. Photo: AP
Japan, Britain ministers hold security talks amid China’s activities in East and South China seas
- Japan and UK ministers were expected to discuss ways of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on the rule of law, according to Japanese foreign ministry officials
- The meeting came as Japan and Britain both share concerns about China’s rising maritime assertiveness and its attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas
