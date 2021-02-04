South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Yonhap/DPA
South Korea, US ‘will always stand together’, Moon Jae-in says after call with Joe Biden
- The South Korean president also welcomed ‘America’s return’ to the world stage and pledged to upgrade his country’s alliance with the United States
- As mediator between the US and North Korea, Moon faces the challenge of getting stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track
