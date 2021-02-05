A man wearing a face mask is reflected on a security glass barrier as he visits the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: cases in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold; South Korea urges caution on AstraZeneca jab for elderly
- Random testing on people in Japan’s capital in December showed that 0.91 per cent had antibodies to the virus
- South Korea expects to receive the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine as early as this month
