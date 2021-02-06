A Chinese coastguard vessel sails near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. File photo: AP
Chinese ships enter Japan waters near Senkaku Islands for first time since new coastguard law kicked in
- The Chinese vessels pointed their bows toward the Japanese fishing boats, in a move apparently aimed at approaching them
- The new law allows China’s coastguard to fire on foreign vessels in disputed waters
