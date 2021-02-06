People pray at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea eases curbs as cases drop; Japan Airlines to cover costs of travellers infected overseas
- Restaurants and gyms outside the capital Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi province will now be permitted to stay open until 10pm
- Elsewhere, New Zealand health authorities are investigating a new community infection linked to a quarantine facility
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People pray at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP