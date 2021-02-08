A Japan Maritime Self-Defence Forces diesel-electric Soryu submarine is seen in this undated handout photograph. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout via Reuters A Japan Maritime Self-Defence Forces diesel-electric Soryu submarine is seen in this undated handout photograph. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout via Reuters
Japanese submarine hits Hong Kong ship while surfacing

  • When contacted by Japan’s coastguard, the Ocean Artemis’ crew said it had sustained no damage and they did not even feel the impact
  • There was slight damage to the 84-metre-long Soryu submarine’s mast but it was able to continue sailing on its own, defence officials said

Associated Press
Associated Press in Tokyo

Updated: 10:50pm, 8 Feb, 2021

