A Japan Maritime Self-Defence Forces diesel-electric Soryu submarine is seen in this undated handout photograph. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout via Reuters
Japanese submarine hits Hong Kong ship while surfacing
- When contacted by Japan’s coastguard, the Ocean Artemis’ crew said it had sustained no damage and they did not even feel the impact
- There was slight damage to the 84-metre-long Soryu submarine’s mast but it was able to continue sailing on its own, defence officials said
