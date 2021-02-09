A photo provided by the North Korean government in August 2017 shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, Photo: KCNA via AP
North Korea developed nuclear, missile programmes in 2020, UN report says
- The confidential document says Pyongyang ‘produced fissile material’ and ‘upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure’ in violation of international sanctions
- According to the report, ‘it is highly likely that a nuclear device’ could be mounted on the country’s long-range, medium-range and short-range missiles
