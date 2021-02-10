An advert for a sauna tent business along the Atago River in Hamamatsu, central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: Instagram / Saunatenryu An advert for a sauna tent business along the Atago River in Hamamatsu, central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: Instagram / Saunatenryu
An advert for a sauna tent business along the Atago River in Hamamatsu, central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: Instagram / Saunatenryu
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Riverside spa tents, private rooms: Japan’s sauna industry won’t let pandemic turn down the heat

  • Hygiene concerns and physical distancing rules have led to a burst of innovation, with new individual saunas and even outdoor versions
  • And despite the pandemic, the appetite to sweat one’s way to health or beauty or just let the heat unknot a stiff body seems undiminished

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo in Tokyo

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An advert for a sauna tent business along the Atago River in Hamamatsu, central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: Instagram / Saunatenryu An advert for a sauna tent business along the Atago River in Hamamatsu, central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: Instagram / Saunatenryu
An advert for a sauna tent business along the Atago River in Hamamatsu, central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: Instagram / Saunatenryu
READ FULL ARTICLE