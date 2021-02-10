Eric Nam, who has launched a paid podcast series to promote conversations about mental health and wellness. Photo: Instagram / ericnam
Korean-American K-pop stars Eric Nam, Day6’s Jae talk racism, panic attacks and finding a place to belong in aid of mental health awareness
- Talking about mental health issues is seen as taboo in South Korea, leaving many K-pop stars to grapple with depression and mental illness on their own
- The struggles can be even more pronounced for those who were born in the US, who are often treated like outsiders by both Americans and Koreans
