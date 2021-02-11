A man plays a game at the Mikado game centre in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo last month. Bright, noisy arcades are still a neighbourhood fixture in Japan, but have been disappearing as business is hit by virus-curtailed opening hours. Photo: AFP
Japan’s gaming arcades face extinction as pandemic weighs heavy on an industry in decline
- From a high of 22,000 in 1989, arcades now number fewer than 4,000 – even Gaming giant Sega sold off 85 per cent of its arcade business in November
- Those that have survived are now struggling with virus-curtailed opening hours, and customers who are staying away despite anti-infection measures
Topic | Japan
A man plays a game at the Mikado game centre in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo last month. Bright, noisy arcades are still a neighbourhood fixture in Japan, but have been disappearing as business is hit by virus-curtailed opening hours. Photo: AFP