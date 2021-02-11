Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee. Photo: Reuters Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee. Photo: Reuters
Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics boss Yishori Mori will quit over sexist remarks, Japanese media reports

  • Mori complained about the organising committee’s push for gender diversity on its board, saying women talk too much due to ‘strong sense of rivalry’
  • He retracted his remarks earlier this month and said they were ‘inappropriate’ and but refused at that point to resign

Reuters
Updated: 11:46am, 11 Feb, 2021

