Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics boss Yishori Mori will quit over sexist remarks, Japanese media reports
- Mori complained about the organising committee’s push for gender diversity on its board, saying women talk too much due to ‘strong sense of rivalry’
- He retracted his remarks earlier this month and said they were ‘inappropriate’ and but refused at that point to resign
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
