North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says the Cabinet is failing in its role as the key institution managing the economy. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
Kim Jong-un scolds officials for lacking ‘innovative’ ideas to save North Korean economy
- Kim fired a senior economic official as he criticised the performance of his cabinet during a party central committee meeting
- O Su-yong was named as new director of the Department of Economic Affairs, replacing Kim Tu-il who was appointed just last month
