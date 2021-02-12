Yoshiro Mori faced backlash after he said during an Olympic committee meeting that women talk too much. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigns over ‘chaos’ caused by sexist remarks
- The mayor of the Olympic Village Saburo Kawabuchi said Mori had asked him to take over in an emotional meeting on Thursday during which both men cried
- Mori, 83, sparked a global outcry with sexist comments that women talk too much, which he made during an Olympic committee meeting
Topic | Japan
Yoshiro Mori faced backlash after he said during an Olympic committee meeting that women talk too much. Photo: Reuters