Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigns over ‘chaos’ caused by sexist remarks

  • The mayor of the Olympic Village Saburo Kawabuchi said Mori had asked him to take over in an emotional meeting on Thursday during which both men cried
  • Mori, 83, sparked a global outcry with sexist comments that women talk too much, which he made during an Olympic committee meeting

Updated: 2:55pm, 12 Feb, 2021

Yoshiro Mori faced backlash after he said during an Olympic committee meeting that women talk too much. Photo: Reuters Yoshiro Mori faced backlash after he said during an Olympic committee meeting that women talk too much. Photo: Reuters
