Shuhei Matsuo Post credits his wife Tina Matsuo Post for teaching him to recognise gender bias in society. Photo: Facebook
Japanese man adopts wife’s surname in bid to challenge nation’s entrenched sexism

  • When Shuhei Matsuo Post and his wife decided to marry, neither wanted to lose their surnames. So they adopted each other’s names
  • The 35-year-old businessman, who hopes his children will live in a gender-equal world, says he wants to challenge sexism in society by leading by example

Kyodo
Updated: 2:58pm, 13 Feb, 2021

