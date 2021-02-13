A liquor shop worker clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan’s Fukushima leaves thousands without power
- The earthquake shook buildings in the capital Tokyo and elsewhere, but no tsunami warning was issued
- About 950,000 households were hit by blackouts and there were no irregularities at the Fukushima nuclear facility
Topic | Japan
