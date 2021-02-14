A landslide caused by a strong earthquake covers a circuit course in Nihonmatsu city, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. Photo: AP
Japan earthquake evokes memories of 2011 Fukushima disaster
- The 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan’s Fukushima injured over 100 and caused power outages and transport disruptions
- Officials believe it was an aftershock of the 9.0 quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown, with residents saying they relived the experience
Topic | Japan
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake covers a circuit course in Nihonmatsu city, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. Photo: AP