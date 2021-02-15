A Shinkansen N700A series, or high speed bullet train, is pictured arriving in Tokyo. Services to the northeastern parts of the country have been affected following a powerful earthquake over the weekend. Photo: AFP
Japan earthquake: bullet trains suspended, water disruptions in Fukushima and Miyagi
- Saturday’s 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan’s Fukushima injured over 150 and damaged electricity poles and bridges on the Tohoku shinkansen line
- Kirin Holdings and Asahi Breweries have suspended beer production due to quake damage, amid warnings of heavy rain and snow in the affected areas
Topic | Japan
