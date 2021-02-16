Health experts have said the North’s hackers may be more interested in selling the stolen data than using it to develop a home-grown vaccine. Photo: AP
North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine data: South Korean lawmaker
- The news comes after attempts last year by suspected North Korean hackers to break into the systems of health care firms such as Novavax Inc and AstraZeneca
- North Korea is often accused of turning to an army of hackers to fill its cash-strapped coffers amid international sanctions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
