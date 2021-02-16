Japan has added Bangladesh to a list of preferred destinations for relocating factories. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
As Japanese firms leave China, Bangladesh sees investment boost
- A Special Economic Zone near the capital Dhaka is expected to bring in US$20 billion in Japanese investments
- Over the last 10 years, the number of Japanese firms operating in Bangladesh has tripled, says the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh
