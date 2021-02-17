A health worker in Tokyo receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan starts vaccine roll-out; New Zealand reports two new local cases
- Frontline health workers will be the first to receive Covid-19 shots in Japan, followed by the elderly from April and then those with pre-existing conditions
- Auckland was put in a three-day lockdown after the UK Covid-19 variant was found. PM Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether this will be extended
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker in Tokyo receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE