Coronavirus: Japan starts vaccine roll-out; New Zealand reports two new local cases

  • Frontline health workers will be the first to receive Covid-19 shots in Japan, followed by the elderly from April and then those with pre-existing conditions
  • Auckland was put in a three-day lockdown after the UK Covid-19 variant was found. PM Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether this will be extended

Updated: 10:10am, 17 Feb, 2021

A health worker in Tokyo receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE
