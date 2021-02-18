An off-duty police officer hired by the cinema stands watch as people arrive to watch the controversial movie The Interview at the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in December 2014. The Sony Pictures comedy was the subject of threats by North Korea after a hacking attack. Photo: EPA
US charges North Korean trio in US$1.3 billion hacking spree
- Jon Chang-hyok, Kim Il and Park Jin-hyok are accused of stealing money and cryptocurrency while working for Pyongyang’s military intelligence services
- The programmers were allegedly behind the 2014 attack on Sony Pictures over The Interview, a movie depicting the assassination of leader Kim Jong-un
