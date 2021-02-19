Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images
Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s digital payments rise as people avoid touching cash amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Japan has long been known for its heavy use of cash, which is a burden for banks that are trying to shift more routine, unprofitable tasks to digital channels
  • The government has set a goal of increasing cashless payments to about 40 per cent of all transactions by 2025, from about 20 per cent currently

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:30pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images
Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE