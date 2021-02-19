Even as cashless payments rise, low interest rates have driven people to hoard banknotes at home. Photo: Getty Images
Japan’s digital payments rise as people avoid touching cash amid coronavirus pandemic
- Japan has long been known for its heavy use of cash, which is a burden for banks that are trying to shift more routine, unprofitable tasks to digital channels
- The government has set a goal of increasing cashless payments to about 40 per cent of all transactions by 2025, from about 20 per cent currently
