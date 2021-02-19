Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan records new strain; Singapore’s virus-secure hotel eyes business travellers

  • Japan has seen more than 90 cases of a new Covid-19 strain as it tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic
  • Meanwhile, India is making free vaccine shots for Caribbean nations, while Singapore has launched a coronavirus-secure hotel and meeting complex as it opens up

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:59pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE