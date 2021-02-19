Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Coronavirus: Japan records new strain; Singapore’s virus-secure hotel eyes business travellers
- Japan has seen more than 90 cases of a new Covid-19 strain as it tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic
- Meanwhile, India is making free vaccine shots for Caribbean nations, while Singapore has launched a coronavirus-secure hotel and meeting complex as it opens up
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Japan’s government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines. Photo: Kyodo News via AP