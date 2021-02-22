Chinese authorities have indicted at least nine Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. Photo: Kyodo Chinese authorities have indicted at least nine Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese authorities have indicted at least nine Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

China releases Japanese man jailed for spying in Guangzhou

  • The man was detained by China’s National Security Bureau on suspicion of spying during a visit to Guangzhou in 2018
  • He was sentenced in 2019 for harming China’s national security, sources say

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:07pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese authorities have indicted at least nine Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. Photo: Kyodo Chinese authorities have indicted at least nine Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese authorities have indicted at least nine Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE