The disputed islet is known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. Photo: Xinhua The disputed islet is known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Seoul slams Tokyo for ‘futile provocations’ as Japan renews claim on contested island

  • The uninhabited islet off the northwestern coast of Shimane is called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea
  • A Japanese official on Monday accused South Korea of ‘unlawful occupation’ of the island at an annual event slammed by Seoul as ‘futile provocations’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:09pm, 22 Feb, 2021

