A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images
Japan could fire at foreign official vessels aiming to enter waters near Senkakus
- Officials had said earlier Japan’s coastguard is only allowed to fire weapons at foreign vessels in cases of self-defence and emergency escape
- The move comes weeks after China implemented a new law that allows its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels in disputed waters
Topic | Japan
