A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images
A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan could fire at foreign official vessels aiming to enter waters near Senkakus

  • Officials had said earlier Japan’s coastguard is only allowed to fire weapons at foreign vessels in cases of self-defence and emergency escape
  • The move comes weeks after China implemented a new law that allows its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels in disputed waters

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:23pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images
A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship near the Senkaku Islands in 2012. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE