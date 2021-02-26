A nursing home worker receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a health care centre in Seoul on February 26. Photo: Reuters
South Korea starts coronavirus vaccination campaign
- Nursing home workers received the first Covid-19 vaccine shots, as surveys show wide interest among South Koreans in being inoculated
- Elsewhere, Japan will lift its state of emergency in all but Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures, and Australia’s Victoria is easing restrictions
