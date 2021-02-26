A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook
Russian diplomats leave North Korea by pushing themselves over border on rail trolley
- North Korea has closed its borders because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the diplomats and their family members stuck in the country
- The group of eight took a train and bus from Pyongyang to the border, and had to cross on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a train trolley
Topic | North Korea
