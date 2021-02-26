A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook
A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Russian diplomats leave North Korea by pushing themselves over border on rail trolley

  • North Korea has closed its borders because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the diplomats and their family members stuck in the country
  • The group of eight took a train and bus from Pyongyang to the border, and had to cross on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a train trolley

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:14pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook
A group of Russian diplomats, including their children, pushed themselves for over 1km over train tracks to leave North Korea. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE