Members of K-pop band BTS perform in Central Park, New York City. File photo: Reuters
German radio station apologises after host compares K-pop’s BTS to coronavirus
- Matthias Matuschik mocked the band’s version of Fix You and described the group as ‘some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well’
- Many South Koreans living abroad expressed concerns that the remarks could incite anti-Asian violence
BTS
