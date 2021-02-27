Kim Bong-jin of food delivery app Woowa Brothers. Photo: AFP
Two South Korean billionaires who grew up poor pledge to give away half their wealth
- The promise by KakaoTalk’s Kim Beom-su and Kim Bong-jin of Woowa Brothers is a rarity in a country where charity often begins and ends at home
- Unlike the heirs of family-run conglomerates who inherited their wealth and connections, the two Kims were born to working-class families
Topic | South Korea
