Two South Korean billionaires who grew up poor pledge to give away half their wealth

  • The promise by KakaoTalk’s Kim Beom-su and Kim Bong-jin of Woowa Brothers is a rarity in a country where charity often begins and ends at home
  • Unlike the heirs of family-run conglomerates who inherited their wealth and connections, the two Kims were born to working-class families

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:58am, 27 Feb, 2021

Kim Bong-jin of food delivery app Woowa Brothers. Photo: AFP
