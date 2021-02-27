A health worker receives a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Philippines extends curbs; South Korea ramps up vaccinations
- The Philippines, which is expecting its first shipment of Sinovac vaccines on Sunday, has extended partial curbs in Manila until the end of March
- South Korea has also extended social distancing rules, as over 18,000 received shots on the first day of its Covid-19 vaccination programme
