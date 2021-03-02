Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Jounieh, Lebanon in September 2020. Photo: AFP Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Jounieh, Lebanon in September 2020. Photo: AFP
American duo wanted in Carlos Ghosn escape handed over to Japanese custody

  • Michael Taylor and son Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping the ex-Nissan boss flee Japan in a box, have lost a months-long battle to stay in the US
  • Ghosn had been on bail awaiting trial for financial misconduct charges when he was smuggled out of the country

Associated Press
Updated: 2:39am, 2 Mar, 2021

