Coronavirus: Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests on Japanese citizens

  • Some of those subject to the tests complained of ‘psychological distress’, a top government spokesman says
  • The US has also protested after its diplomats were also reportedly subjected to the tests, a claim denied by Beijing

Kyodo

Updated: 6:01am, 2 Mar, 2021

A man holds a swab and tube used for nasal testing. Some Japanese employees in China have called coronavirus tests using anal swabs an action that would humiliate people. Photo: DPA
