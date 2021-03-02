A man holds a swab and tube used for nasal testing. Some Japanese employees in China have called coronavirus tests using anal swabs an action that would humiliate people. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests on Japanese citizens
- Some of those subject to the tests complained of ‘psychological distress’, a top government spokesman says
- The US has also protested after its diplomats were also reportedly subjected to the tests, a claim denied by Beijing
