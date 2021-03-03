Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer Zozo, was chosen as the first private passenger by SpaceX and is seeking more people to join the trip. Photo: Reuters
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks eight ‘crew’ members for SpaceX moon trip
- The online fashion tycoon, worth US$1.9 billion, is looking for eight creative and helpful people to join him on the first private lunar mission
- SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he is ‘highly confident’ the Starship spaceship will be safe enough for human transport by 2023
